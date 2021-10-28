Tonga's Pohiva confident despite King's call for new MPs

Pohiva is aiming to hold on to the Tongatapu No 1 seat he won in a by-election following the death of his father, former Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva, two years ago.

He says historic calls made by King Tupou VI that cabinet ministers and MPs weren't doing their job will lead many new MPs in the legislature and impact on the election. However he remains confident in retaining his own seat.

"I do not think it will have that impact on me. I can still count myself as a new boy, and I thought I had done my part really well.

"To me the first term was really to assess the government and see what I need to change, and in these two years I have learnt a lot and I have done a lot. I think that the King's message would not have that impact on me."

There are 17 popularly elected seats in the parliament, with 74 people standing - a number that is down from recent years.

There are also nine nobles' MPs, who will be chosen by the nobles.