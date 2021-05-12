Tonga's prime minister describes King's comments of Parliament a blessing

Tongans are due to go to the polls in November.

In a particularly frank speech from the throne last week, King Tupou the sixth questioned members' honesty and ability to run the government, making no secret of his displeasure.

He told of his concern with how the government was managing the country's affairs, saying it had lost sight of the key issues.

Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa is reported to have described the chastising as a blessing.

Mr Tu'i'onetoa is understood to have a meeting with the King planned for later this month, in which he's keen to start remedying broken promises.