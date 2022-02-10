Tonga's Speaker praises community for response to disaster

Lord Fakafanua was in Porirua, north of Wellington, for the 'Ofa ki Tonga-Takanga 'enau fohe - or Sending love to Tonga - event organised by Victoria University Te Herenga Waka and the Wellington Tongan Leaders Council.

At the event, the University gifted the Council $37,000 to support their relief effort for Tonga following the devastating eruption and tsunami.

Lord Fakafanua accepted the donation on behalf of the Council.

He said to witness first hand the amount of support and the spirit of togetherness that people have for their kāinga back home is inspiring and very touching.

The university's charitable trust, the Victoria University of Wellington Foundation, provided support to coordinate additional cash donations from the university community.

For Tongan academic, Dr Mele Tupou-Vaitohi of Victoria University, they had not anticipated the amount donated and are very thankful that people opened their hearts, and their wallets to donate and help our Tongan community here, and our families in Tonga.

"I want to wish everyone the best for their "Ofa (Love) for Tonga."

She said they are also thankful to the Wellington Tongan Leaders Council who have been working closely with the University.

"We are working in partnership, and to actually see what we are seeing today is a result and an outcome of that partnership."