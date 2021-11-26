Tonga's State of Emergency renewed

The Health State of Emergency was first declared by Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa on 12 March, 2020 under the Emergency Management Act.

Since then, it has been renewed on a monthly basis enforced by the Ministry of Police and His Majesty's Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister stated that renewal for the emergency powers was still necessary so as to prevent the loss of human life due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide.

Meanwhile, restrictions remain with night time curfews in place from midnight to 5am.