Tongatapu 10 by-election set for 13 July

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua, issued to the Electoral Commission, a writ of election to elect a new Parliamentary Rep for the constituency.

The date for the by-election was confirmed after consultation between the Lord Speaker of Parliament and the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Lord Dalgety K.C, as required by the Legislative Assembly Act.

The seat was vacant following the passing of Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, on 18 March 2023.

Tu’i’onetoa, a former Prime Minister of Tonga passed away in the United States where he was receiving medical assistance.

