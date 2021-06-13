Tongatapu 5 Hihifo Development Council receives NZ grant for youth awareness programmes

According to the High Commission, this ambitious project aims to educate and raise awareness on these important issues, particularly with youth in the Tongatapu 5 Hihifo district.

The New Zealand High Commission Fund supports small scale and short-term community based projects to reduce poverty and contribute to a more secure and prosperous world.

Photo supplied Caption: Heidi Muller and Member of Parliament, Losaline Ma’asi from Tongatapu 5 Hihifo Development Council and New Zealand High Commission First Secretary-Development, Ryan Brown.