Tongatapu and Vava’u sixth and seventh formers return to school

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku stressed government’s policy that only fully vaccinated teachers will be allowed to teach in schools.

The Prime Minister, who is also Minister for Education and Training, made the statement at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ conference room on Friday.

He said school management will need to ensure that all health protocols are followed strictly for the safety of teachers and students.

Schools have been given today and tomorrow to prepare for the return to school and stated this was the only change to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The curfew remains from 8pm to 5am for Tongatapu and Vava’u.

Photo file TBC Caption: High school students in Tonga sit for an exam