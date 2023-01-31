Tongatapu couple arrested, wife found with methamphetamine in her bag

The Police arrested the 29-year-old woman, her 43-year-old husband and another 24-year-old man from Ha’akame for possession and supplying of illicit drugs.

The Police arrested the couple after they intercepted their vehicle at a residence at ‘Anana Kaniva News reports.

“A further search was carried out at their Veitongo residence where the third accused was apprehended along with a pack of cannabis found in the room he occupies”, a Police statement said.

“Also included in the items seized were one scale, empty packs, and TOP$240 cash.

“All accused persons are being remanded in custody to appear in court.

“Anyone with information on drug-related activities can contact Police on 922, 740-1630 and 740-1632”.

Photo supplied