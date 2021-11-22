Tongatapu eastern district wins National Soroban competition

The eastern district proved to be the best in the competition after beating Tongatapu, who settled in second place.

Western district schools finished in third.

Over 350 young students from Government Primary/Middle and other church schools competed from Tongatapu, Vava'u, Ha'apai, 'Eua and Niuatoputapu.

Niuafo‘ou students competed for the first time this year.

Japanese Ambassador, Kensaku Munenaga said, “Your skills of soroban will surely become great assets for you in your life. With soroban, the power of concentration will be strengthened and by soroban you can get answers unconsciously.”

He also acknowledged the effort and devotion by soroban teachers committed to soroban education.

The winners and top students for each category: the written, flash, oral and relay for level of class 3, 4 and 5 were awarded prizes.