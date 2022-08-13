Tongatapu by-election date for 3 seats confirmed

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua announced the date on Thursday following the announcement of the unseating of three Cabinet Ministers namely Poasi Tei, Tatafu Moeaki and Sione Sangster Saulala.

Lord Fakafanua issued to the Electoral Commission, writs of election for by-elections to elect Parliamentary Representatives of the people for three Electoral Constituencies in Tongatapu, namely Tongatapu 4, Tongatapu 6 and Tongatapu 7.

“The unseating is required by the Electoral Act and follows the election-petition related Court of Appeal judgements that were released on 9 August 2022.

“The Court of Appeal decisions in turn confirmed the declaration that the election of the respective Representatives in the General Election of 18 November 2021 was void.

The date for the by-elections to elect Representatives for the people of Tongatapu 4, Tongatapu 6, and Tongatapu 7 was confirmed after consultation between the Lord Speaker of Parliament and the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the Rt. Hon. Lord Dalgety Q.C, as required by the Legislative Assembly Act.

Meanwhile, five candidates are contesting the by-election for Ha’apai 12 on 1 September reports Kaniva News.

That by-election is to replace the former Ha’apai 12 MP, Vili Hingano who passed away on June 10.

Photo file ABC Radio Australia Caption: A voter casts his ballot paper in the ballot box