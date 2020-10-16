Tongatapu pre-school students celebrate Global handwashing Day

The event started with a parade from Maamaloa Akoteu field, through the Nuku’alofa CBD to Vuna Wharf, where the students performed songs on washing hands during an official program organized by Live & Learn Tonga.

New Zealand High Commissioner, HE Tiffany Babington said in her keynote address that the world observes global hand washing day to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene through handwashing with soap.

"The theme for Global Handwashing Day is Hand Hygiene for all, a call to action to make hand hygiene a reality for everyone and to raise awareness that handwashing is the first and most effective action you can do to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections."

Last year New Zealand contributed more than TOP$24,000 to Live & Learn for their Hi 5 under-5 project which focuses on promoting the importance of hand washing in kindergarten and pre-schools. The project included a handwashing education program, hand washing campaign, and various activities in schools across Tongatapu and ‘Eua.