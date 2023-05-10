Touching story about Tongan siblings to feature at LA film festival

Sione Misa Tupou is in Los Angeles for the 39th Asian Pacific Film Festival​ where his short film will feature.

My Brother is a touching drama about a Tongan brother and sister at rugby practice. Recovering from a recent injury and rejected from another university, Alofa is ready to give up. Meanwhile, her brother Malu races against time to encourage his sister and pass on valuable life lessons before it’s too late.

“It’s a brother and sister, the brother is trying to uplift his sister to do the best that she can because she’s going through a hard time, and that’s it, it’s a basic story about uplifting somebody else,” says Sione.

PMN News reports Sione grew up in West Auckland wanting to become an All Black one day, but when that didn’t happen, he found himself in the performing arts field wanting to live and write the tales of his life events.

“I got involved in the performing arts late in life, I thought I would become an international rugby player or cricket player, but it didn’t happen, so now I can dream and make up stories about that.”

A friend of Sione nudged him to apply for the festival.

“When you have good friends that also see the stuff that you do, there’s goodness in it. There was a nudge from a good friend and I applied for it.”

Other New Zealand-made short films featuring in the festival include The Voyager’s Legacy directed by Sāmoan and Māori comedian and filmmaker Bailey Poching.

For over four decades, the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival has served as a prominent platform for Asian and Pacific Islander filmmakers, exhibiting their works and providing opportunities for dialogue and recognition within the entertainment industry.

With more than 5,000 films, videos, and digital media pieces presented since its inception in 1983, the festival has solidified its position as the largest of its kind in Southern California.

In addition to showcasing the talents of Asian and Pacific Islander artists, the festival also includes seminars, panels, in-person guest appearances, and filmmaker awards. The festival's commitment to promoting diverse voices and perspectives has made it a premier destination for the best and brightest of Asian Pacific cinema.

The festival runs from 4 till 13 May.

The short film is about the uplifting of a brother to his sister with rugby playing a big theme in the scene. Photo/Asian Pacific Festival