Tougher new lockdown from Sunday in Tonga

There are media reports of two more deaths but no confirmation from the Ministry of Health.

The latest figures have prompted the government to have a tighter lockdown for a one week period

RNZ Pacific's correspondent Kalafi Moala said all shops will be closed and only health clinics and the hospital will remain open.

He said it comes as members of the Cabinet including Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni have tested positive for Covid-19.

"It's hitting our leadership here in Tonga. Even the Minister of Health is being isolated as a contact person - he was contacted by someone who has tested positive," he said.

"So when this virus is spreading and beginning to infect our leaders, then we have got some real issues here to deal with."

The Tonga Government has also this week revealed plans for several communities to be established on Tongatapu to cater for people forced to move from their islands by the earthquake and tsunami.

Photo file Caption: Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni