Toxic shellfish warning links to Hungas volcano ashfall

The Ministry of Fisheries said these areas were affected by the ashfall after the volcano eruption on January 15.

It said it received reports of people getting sick after consuming shellfish from these areas. Fish in these coastal areas could also be at risk, it said.

Kaniva News reports victims included people who suffered from diarrhoea, vomiting, and having pain in various parts of the body at the same time.

The Ministry said fish from deep sea fishing could be safe for consumption.

The news came after it was reported that 84 percent of the population of Tonga was affected by the ashfall and tsunami that hit the country on January 15.

A New Zealand government minister said at the time there were “high levels of sulphur in the air at the moment and also in the water”. They added that this was a risk to drinking water and fishing, which is vital to the Tongan people, and could lead to a rise in water temperatures.

However, the Minister of Health Saia Piukala later on said drinking water had been tested and it was safe.

