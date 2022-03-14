Tractors timely for Tonga’s recovery phase

The donation was from the Peoples’ Republic of China.

Recipients included the 17 constituency offices around Tonga, schools and government departments.

The Government hopes the tractors and ploughs will assist members of the public to farm their land so they are also able to start planting root-crops.

Farms and vegetation were extensively damaged by salt water and volcanic ash following the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruptions and tsunami.

Hu’akavameiliku thanked the Chinese Ambassador Cao Xaolin for his government’s timely donation, which he said would go a long way in helping people get back to normalcy.

Ambassador Cao said the PRC was happy to be helping Tonga at this time.

Photo PM Press