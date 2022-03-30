Trauma specialists head to Tonga to help recovery

Eight Tongan speaking socio-psycho analysts will be attached to the Tongan Women's Crisis Centre.

This is the second PACMAT assignment coordinated by the Pacific Medical Association and funded by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

PMA CEO Debbie Sorensen says the team will work closely with locals for eight weeks:

"What we became aware of is that there was considerable distress and anxiety in the community but also among young people and children following the eruption and tsunami.

"Lots of people have been displaced from the outer islands and potentially won't go back for a very long time."

Photo PMN News Caption: A team of trauma specialists is heading for Tonga today to help in the recovery following the earthquake and tsunami in January.