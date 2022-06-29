Trial of three men accused of murdering Auckland woman aborted

Falala Iongi, Viliami Mounga He Ofa Iongi, and Manu Hori Iongi are accused of murdering the Auckland grandmother on January 15, 2020.

1 News reports Falala and Viliami also face charges of wounding with intent to injure and reckless discharge of a firearm relating to a prior incident.

That involved the deceased’s son, Stephen Fisi’ihioi, and another man on December 4, 2019.

All accused denied the charges.

On Tuesday morning at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Grant Powell told the jury the trial had been aborted due to a “range of issues”.

What those are cannot be reported at this stage.

“I’m not able to go into the reasons for it but this decision was not made lightly but … I concluded there was no alternative,” said Justice Powell.

Photo supplied Caption: Meliame Fisi’ihoi was shot and killed in her home as she watched TV in the early hours of the morning 15 January 2015