Tributes flow for late Tongan PM Tu'i'onetoa

He will be laid to rest in Tonga on a date yet to be confirmed next month.

Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni Hu'akavameiliku told RNZ that Tu'i'onetoa would be missed.

"He was a Civil Servant for a very a long time so it's a hard to put into sentence what he's done for Tonga," said Hu'akavameiliku.

"He's ascent definitely going to be missed," he added.

Tu'i'onetoa was an accountant and one of the longest serving active civil servants before the time of his passing, having worked for the Government since 1979, during which time he served as Tonga's Auditor between 1983 and 2014. He was also a Reverend, and one of the founders of the Mo'ui Fo'ou church.

His ascent to power, occurred in 2019 following the sudden death of his boss - the late Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva after which Tu'i'onetoa was subsequently elected to fill in until 2021.

Tu'i'onetoa only served as Tonga's Prime Minister for two years but created as much controversy as any of his predecessors.

He was accused of nepotism and corruption and was often criticised for mixing religion with politics.

Taimi Tonga Editor Kalafi Moala, says Tu'i'onetoa became unpopular among many of his political peers, that eventually led to him splitting off from his own party.

"He was highly controversial to put it quite plainly," said Kalafi.

"This brought a lot question to otherwise a lot of great things he probably did. We in the media in Tonga had problems concerning a lot of decisions he made. He gave awards and contracts to companies run by his friends or relatives, or the whole issue with national fasting that he implemented."

But despite the fallouts, Tu'i'onetoa maintained the support of his constituency and was re-elected into parliament in the 2021 general election, although he lost his seat as Prime Minister.

Controversy would continue to follow him, however. Last year, he was convicted of corruption after a petition was filed against him by opposition MPs.

The charges were later dismissed by court.

Former MP Sangstar Saulala says Tu'i'onetoa was supportive of the current Government despite his political differences.

Saulala says Tu'i'onetoa was the first MP from a rural constituency to be Prime Minister.

"After the election of the new prime minister last year, he didn't hold any ill feelings towards the government," said Saulala.

"He still supported the government because he believed the country would develop better if we worked together, and I think that is something that will be remembered by most of the politicians."

Contrary to critics, Saulala says Tu'i'onetoa' s religious policies such as introducing a monthly day of prayer and fasting, were well received and has been continued by the current Government.

He's been the Prime Minister for just two years but he has done a lot for Tonga,

"He was the first commoner to be elected from the rural areas in Tonga,

"During his time as Prime Minister, the Covid outbreak occurred and he made the decision to close down Tonga's borders. He also started this monthly National Day of Prayer and Fasting, which was just to help Tonga and the World. Tonga was Covid free during all of his time as Prime Minister because he believed in the motto of our country, 'God and Tonga is our inheritance'."

For Tu'i'onetoa' s family, the man is remembered as a workaholic who formed and sustained personal relationships with many of his constituents.

His legacy has been smeared by opposition on social media. One Tongan media outlet headlined Tu'i'onetoa as a disgraced former PM.

Tu'i'onetoa' s daughter says the family had been warned by her father upon his deathbed that personal attacks would mount after his passing.

"As a political figure of course, there is the opposition side...but we don't let that get to us."

"He reminded us before he passed away, that the opposition is going to be strong, but just keep walking strong, everything is going to be okay."