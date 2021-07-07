Tributes flow in for man killed in Tongatapu car crash

Lapuaho was a passenger in a car which struck a power pole.

Police said the car was heading to town when it swerved and crashed.

Kaniva News reports the driver was injured and is now in Police custody after receiving medical treatment at Vaiola Hospital.

Police also said early indications are that speed, alcohol and illicit drugs are factors in the crash.

Police were yet to release Lapuaho’s name, but friends have posted tributes to the young man on social media.

“I’m lost for words right now bro,” one said.

“I still can’t get my head around this you were taken from us far too soon man gone but will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts”.

Another said: “You were the only male sibling and the eldest and the others were all your sisters now you are gone. Wake up and look at your mum she’s so distressed”.

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Kilifi Jr Lapuaho