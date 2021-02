The system is moving South Southwest at a speed of 36km per hour.

The maximum winds near its center is about 70-80km per hour, with momentary gusts up to 100km per hour.

Tropical Cyclone 09F is expected to lie at about 655km South Southwest of Nuku’alofa at 6pn this evening.

Associated strong to damaging gale force winds, cloudy conditions and periods of heavy rain will continue to affect the group today.