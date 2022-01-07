Tropical Disturbance located WNW of Nuku’alofa

According to Tonga Meteorological Service, the potential for the system to develop into a tropical cyclone is low.

Meanwhile, a trough lies to the west of the group, and it is expected to approach Tongatapu and 'Eua by early tomorrow morning.

A strong wind warning and small craft advisory remain in force for Tele-Ki-Tonga and Tele-Ki-Tokelau coastal waters.

At the beginning of the 2021/2022 cyclone season in November last year, Tonga Met said the Tropical Cyclone (TC) activity expected to affect Tonga is likely to be around average (2 cyclones on average).

“Tropical cyclones affecting Tonga in the 2021/2022 season should expect to be mostly coming from the West and North-West or from the direction of Fiji (70%) and the rest from the North, East and Northeast directions,” the release said.

Photo supplied Tonga Met Service