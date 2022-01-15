Tsunami warning now issued for all of Tonga

There are reports of sirens ringing across Nukualofa and police are asking people to move to higher ground.

Dramatic footage shows waves rolling through coastal Tongan homes as a tsunami warning has been announced for the whole Pacific island nation reports Stuff.co

The Tonga Meteorological Service issued the warning for all of Tonga this evening, after ongoing underwater volcanic activity.

It comes after Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted again on Friday, sending ash, steam and gas 20 kilometres into the air, Radio New Zealand reported.

The volcano is located about 30 kilometres south-east of Fonuafo'ou island in Tonga.

Photo supplied Tonga Geology Service Caption The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano on Friday, January 15, 2022.