 

Turtle found dead in Tonga’s Fangaloto lagoon

BY: Loop Pacific
13:39, January 22, 2021
12 reads

One of two turtles found at Fangaloto by the Department of Environment died this morning.

According to the department’s Communications Officer, Iliesa Tora, the other turtle is injured.

“We found one turtle injured by a possible stone thrown on its shell or something heavy and dangerous...having a chance to still live.”

“Sadly the second one has gone on...found dead on the lake side. Taking the live one to Fisheries for treatment before possible release back into the sea,” Tora said.

Earlier this week, the department released 20 turtles after the public raised concerns about the state of the lagoon.

Photos of dead and sick turtles seen in the lagoon were shared on social media by a member of the public Wednesday.

The Environment Department visited the site and collected water samples to be tested.

The results are yet to be released.

     

Tags: 
Fangaloto Lagoon
Tonga
Department of Environment
  • 12 reads