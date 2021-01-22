Turtle found dead in Tonga’s Fangaloto lagoon

According to the department’s Communications Officer, Iliesa Tora, the other turtle is injured.

“We found one turtle injured by a possible stone thrown on its shell or something heavy and dangerous...having a chance to still live.”

“Sadly the second one has gone on...found dead on the lake side. Taking the live one to Fisheries for treatment before possible release back into the sea,” Tora said.

Earlier this week, the department released 20 turtles after the public raised concerns about the state of the lagoon.

Photos of dead and sick turtles seen in the lagoon were shared on social media by a member of the public Wednesday.

The Environment Department visited the site and collected water samples to be tested.

The results are yet to be released.