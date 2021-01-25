Two new ministers appointed to Tonga Cabinet

The appointments were made today following recommendations from Prime Minister Rev. Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa.

The ministers appointments are effective from today (Monday).

His Majesty also approved the appointment of Viliami Manuopangai Hingano to the position of Governor of Ha’apai with effect from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Minister Vaipulu succeeds Vuna Fa’otusia, who reportedly resigned from Cabinet on Friday, 11 December,

He was previously Minister for Trade.

