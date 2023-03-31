 

Two Tongan students receive gold medals at the USP graduation in Fiji

Tongan students made their presence known at the University South Pacific’s first day of graduation in Suva, yesterday.

Two students from the Island Kingdom received gold medals at the ceremony.

Rachel Vakasiuola received a gold medal and prize for most outstanding graduate with a major in chemistry and most outstanding graduate with a major in biology. 

Veisinia Veikoso received her gold medal and prize for most outstanding graduate with a major in geography.

A total of 22 Tongan students will be graduating. 

The graduation is the Laucala campus’s first ceremony for the year, which is being held over two-days, in four sessions.

     

