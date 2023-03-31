Two Tongan students receive gold medals at the USP graduation in Fiji

Two students from the Island Kingdom received gold medals at the ceremony.

Rachel Vakasiuola received a gold medal and prize for most outstanding graduate with a major in chemistry and most outstanding graduate with a major in biology.

Veisinia Veikoso received her gold medal and prize for most outstanding graduate with a major in geography.

A total of 22 Tongan students will be graduating.

The graduation is the Laucala campus’s first ceremony for the year, which is being held over two-days, in four sessions.