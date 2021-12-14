 

Two vying for Tonga Prime Minister’s post

17:41, December 14, 2021
Two candidates are contesting for the position of Prime Minister of the kingdom of Tonga.

The Office of the Interim Speaker of Parliament received the two nominations when nominations closed at 4.30pm today.

The first nomination was submitted yesterday and the second was received today.

The candidates will be named at the meeting of the elected representatives at 10am tomorrow.

The meeting will elect the Prime Minister designate.

The Legislative Assembly has 25 members of which 17 are elected by majority of the people.

Eight members are elected by the nobles.

 

