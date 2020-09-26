UK appoints new High Commissioner to Tonga

A statement said Ms Joyce will take up her appointment later this year.

She succeeds Thorhilda Abbott-Watt who was appointed High Commissioner to Tonga in January this year.

However, Ms Abbott-Watt was unable to travel to Tonga due to travel restrictions enforced as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The UK reopened its diplomatic office in Nuku’alofa after a 14-year absence.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner to Tonga, Ms Joyce was Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova.

She has also served as Acting High Commissioner to Zambia.

Photo supplied Caption Lucy Joyce OBE, New British High Commissioner to the Kingdom of Tonga.