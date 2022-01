Seventeen pallets of supplies, including 90 family tents, eight community tents and six wheelbarrows are being sent on an Australian Navy ship.

The UK is also redeploying Royal Navy ship HMS Spey to sail to Tonga to support the relief effort.

The ship, which carries water and medical equipment, will stop in Tahiti before sailing to Tonga.

The UK-funded Disaster Relief Emergency Fund has also released about NZ$694,000 to support Tonga.