Ultra-cold chain capability for Pfizer arrives in Tonga from Australia

This ultra-cold chain equipment will enable Tonga to have the capability to accept large quantities of vaccines, such as Pfizer, which require storage between -90 to -60 degrees Celsius.

Australia has committed to providing comprehensive Covid-19 booster coverage for Tonga, and this ultra-cold chain equipment, and the first consignment of 55,000 Pfizer vaccines are part of Australia’s AUD 2.3 million regional Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative (VAHSI) for our Pacific family.

This ultra-cold chain equipment will enable Tonga to accept large consignments of frozen Pfizer, which provides the Ministry of Health with better certainty to plan and implement the national booster roll out.

“The rollout of boosters is the key to protecting the people of Tonga from the current Covid-19 outbreak. Through the initial vaccine campaign of AstraZeneca, provided by Australia, Japan and COVAX, and Pfizer from New Zealand, Tonga has been fortunate to have high vaccination rates prior to the arrival of Covid-19."

"By working in partnership, we can ensure that Tonga remains able to confront Covid-19 with the same resilience that the Tongan community always shows in the face of adversity. It has been an incredibly challenging time for all with the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami, however I am proud that Australia has been able to stand beside Tonga in partnership to respond to the needs on the ground” said Australia’s High Commissioner, Her Excellency Rachael Moore.

This equipment and the Pfizer vaccines are part of Australia’s support to Tonga for Covid-19 preparedness and response. In November and December 2021, Australia pre-positioned 50 oxygen concentrators and two country-sized PPE kits to strengthen Tonga’s Covid-19 preparedness.

In addition, Australia has invested in greater waste management support with two additional incinerators and an environmentally friendly ‘Ecosteryl’ unit which produces less toxic emissions than traditional incinerator units and limits waste by-products by up to 80%. This will be the first Ecosteryl unit in use in Tonga, and the second for the Pacific.

Australia continues to work closely with Ministry of Health to respond to the needs on the ground, Including through the provision of additional PCR testing equipment, Rapid Antigen Test kits, PPE and pharmaceuticals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of a coordinated regional vaccination effort to protect the health and safety of Australia’s Pacific neighbours. Australia continues to work with our Pacific family to ensure we are well positioned to respond to these challenges.

Photo supplied Australia HC