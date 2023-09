The meeting commenced on Monday in Nuku'alofa with the attendence of various stakeholders.

It is hearing the details of Tonga's tsunami response during the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption of january 2022 and its impacts.

In his opening statement, Japanese Seismologist Dr Tanioka Yuichiro said the eruption has captivated scientists.

A field study by American researchers last year, found the eruption may have triggered a wave up to 85 metres high.