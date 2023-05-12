US Embassy opens in Tonga

Deputy Chief of Mission of U.S Embassy Suva, Antone Greubel said the event symbolized the renewal of Tonga and the United States’ relationship.

"We are also looking forward to celebrating our Embassy opening on an even larger scale later this year. Today’s embassy opening comes less than one year after Vice President Harris announced that the United States would pursue discussions to establish an embassy in Tonga, and it is the beginning of a new chapter of U.S-Tongan relations."

“This new embassy reflects the U.S commitment to expand and deepen our cooperation with the Kingdom of Tonga in the years ahead and will enable with our friends in Tonga and the broader region, connect U.S programs and resources with needs on the ground to support frequent requests for more consular services in the region and strengthen people to people ties.”

A ceremonial flag raising was held to open the new embassy.