US Peace Corps volunteers back in Tonga

The volunteers were part of a global evacuation due to the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

A statement said they complete their service that began in August 2019 serving at various government and mission schools.

Peace Corps Tonga said 15 more volunteers will arrive in Tonga in June. They will work across on Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Ha’apai, and Vava’u.

“Additionally, Peace Corps Tonga has opened up a new avenue of collaboration and partnership with Peace Corps Response Volunteers, who are highly-specialized and work across any sector. Please reach out to Peace Corps Tonga if your organization is interested in working with a Peace Corps Volunteer.”

Peace Corps Tonga said it is grateful to their partners for their collaborations and said it looked forward to continuing this work with its volunteers, staff, partners, and communities into the future.

The Peace Corps Tonga projects have supported community reading programmes, inclusive education, technology-enabled learning, COVID-19 response and recovery, mental health counseling, disaster risk reduction, and community project planning.