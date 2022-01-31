USA contributes to relief efforts in Tonga

USAID is providing critical water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies and supporting disease prevention messaging campaigns to reduce the spread of infectious disease.

USAID will also work through partners to address food security, agriculture, livestock, and shelter needs among the most affected populations.

This new funding is in addition to an initial US$100,000 in immediate assistance and long-standing programs in Tonga that are already responding to urgent needs.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) is also underway to join assistance efforts.

The USAID-USGS Volcano Disaster Assistance Program is preparing to ship volcano monitoring equipment for use when international experts are able to provide onsite technical assistance to the Tonga Geological Services in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is monitoring the situation at the volcano remotely.

U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is implementing emergency volcano tsunami alert protocols and co-ordinating tsunami impact data collection in Tonga to bolster future tsunami response.

Photo: USA Government Caption: USS SAMPSON conducts a replenishment at sea with the New Zealand oiler HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) as they support disaster relief efforts in Tonga.