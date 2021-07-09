USP Tongan students in Fiji grateful for support

Apitonga Secretary Sina Kami said despite the rising cases, support has been flowing in for the students.

“The students got support from our Tongan Government. At the same time, our Apitonga Community (mainly students and few workers) support each other with shopping and other food items for those that needed support. We also have Tongans that are working in some of the regional organizations here in Suva, steps up and support some of the students and families,” Kami said.

Kami added they also try initiatives to get in touch with students and check on them every now and then.

“Apart from phone calls and messengers we also organise Zoom calls and we invite the families and students to join, in that way we can also check on them.”

Kami also said a student that was positive with COVID-19 is recovering well.

“He is getting better. He has moved from CWM to Vodafone Arena awaiting for discharge after spending almost 2 weeks at CWM.”

Kami also said “We are all in this together and with our prayers.”