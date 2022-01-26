USS Sampson supports disaster relief efforts in Tonga with international forces

Sampson, a U.S. Navy destroyer, along with its embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopters assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 are positioned to conduct lifesaving actions in support of disaster relief efforts in Tonga.

The ship is operating in support of international relief efforts in Tonga.

The Australian Government response is being coordinated closely with France and New Zealand under the FRANZ partnership, alongside Fiji, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States to assist Tonga in its time of need.

"Team Sampson was poised and ready to join in this effort at a moment’s notice and we’re proud to work with our like-minded partners to assist our friends in their time of need,” said Cmdr. Adam Soukup, Sampson’s commanding officer.

“Our presence and alliances in the Indo-Pacific allow us to come together quickly to provide aid where it is needed, when called upon; ultimately reinforcing our shared values of regional security."

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Jan.15 killed at least three people, sent tsunami waves rolling across the archipelago, damaging villages, resorts and many buildings and knocked out communications for the nation of about 105,000 people.

Helicopters operating from Sampson have conducted aerial damage assessment and have dropped supplies to support the people of Tonga.

The destroyer conducted a replenishment at sea with New Zealand oiler HMNZS Aotearoa, Jan. 25 and the ship and crew remain poised to provide lifesaving action as part of the relief efforts.

Sampson has experience providing humanitarian assistance in the region, as the ship was a critical unit that supported relief efforts following the New Zealand earthquake in 2016.

U.S. Navy forces regularly work with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase stability and security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships across the Indo-Pacific.

Photo supplied Caption: An MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the "Scorpions" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 prepares for take-off from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) as the ship is positioned to conduct lifesaving actions in support of disaster relief efforts in Tonga.