Vaccine may have helped Tongan case combat virus, says microbiologist

The second covid-19 tests of a person who flew from Christchurch to Tonga and a man from Tuvalu who arrived in Auckland have resulted as negative.

Microbiologist, Siouxsie Wiles said they were either false positive tests - which is essentially an error - or it could be that a small amount of the infection was left over in their body.

"Picking up little bits of viral RnA but that person doen'ts have it anymore. We have seen overseas people can test positive for months afterwards. it all just depends whether a small amount of circulating debris was picked up the time the test was done."

Wiles said false positive tests were pretty low, but it was more likely the vaccine may have helped the Tonga case combat the virus.

Photo file Caption:Vaccination for Covid-19 in Tonga