 

Vaccine rollout in Tonga to younger children

06:31, April 21, 2022
Tonga has begun rolling out Pfizer Covid vaccinations for children aged five to 11.

The programme started Tuesday, with children lining up to receive their first doses at the Queen Salote Memorial Hall in Nuku'alofa.

According to the latest update from Tonga's Ministry of Health, 90 percent of the Kingdom's eligible population (aged 12 and over) are double vaccinated, and only 2 percent remain unvaccinated.

There are 1,522 active cases with 11 officially recognised Covid deaths.

 

Photo Ministry of Health  Caption: Pfizer vaccine rollout for children at Queen Salote Hall 

