Vaccine rollout in Tonga to younger children

The programme started Tuesday, with children lining up to receive their first doses at the Queen Salote Memorial Hall in Nuku'alofa.

According to the latest update from Tonga's Ministry of Health, 90 percent of the Kingdom's eligible population (aged 12 and over) are double vaccinated, and only 2 percent remain unvaccinated.

There are 1,522 active cases with 11 officially recognised Covid deaths.

Photo Ministry of Health Caption: Pfizer vaccine rollout for children at Queen Salote Hall