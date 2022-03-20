Vava’u and Tongatapu in one week lockdown

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku confirmed the lockdown will run until 5am on Saturday, March 26, with daily curfew hours from 8pm to 8am.

Hu’akavameiliku said all retail and wholesale business, banks, gas stations, bread shops and schools will be closed for the duration of the one-week lockdown.

The only exceptions will be made for members of the public in the two islands needing to go to the pharmacies, farms and fishing for families needing urgent supplies. People will only be allowed to move for these needs from 8am to 8pm during the new lockdown period.

Government services will also be closed except for essential services, with respective government Chief Executive Officers to liaise with the Public Service Commission on work programs.

Hu’akavameiliku said Cabinet has decided to revert to Red colour from Orange on the advice of the Ministry of Health, following the continuing increase of positive cases recorded here on Tongatapu and Vava’u.

A total of 2,788 positive cases were reported since February 1, 2022. That includes 2,698 cases in Tongatapu and 89 in Vava’u.

A total of 258 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, with 964 recoveries and 1,819 active cases in the different isolation centres and Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQ) facilities.

The Prime Minister confirmed that current vaccination rates stands at 98% for the first dose, 90% for second dose and 47% for Booster.

Hu’akavameiliku said Cabinet has decided to implement the hard lockdown to slowdown the spread of the virus and to give the Ministry of Health the opportunity to do catch up with contact tracing and identify areas that needed to be strengthened.

“The increasing number of cases, while expected, is a major factor in our decision to implement the hard lockdown,” he said.

The lockdown should slowdown the spread of the virus, and reduce the pressure on health facilities.

Health update

The Minister for Health Dr. Saia Piukala stated while the number of cases continues to rise daily the ministry continues to test and monitor members of the public on both Tongatapu and Vava’u.

The ministry confirmed there were three recent deaths recorded but the Health team is currently working on verifying information to define the deaths in accordance with World Health Organization and regional Covid-19 classifications.

Dr. Piukala stated there were now 134 Health staff who had reported positive for Covid-19, including those who had isolated as close contacts so far.

The ministry is also receiving assistance from returning health staff from Fiji and New Zealand who had come on repatriation flights.

There are others who are also currently in Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQ) who will be able to assist once they are released.

Dr Piukala stated the weekly monitoring will determine the next steps to be taken in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health capacity to handle the increasing numbers of active cases has been a major factor in the implementation of the new lockdown.

The Ministry of Health is also working with local pharmacies and chemists in making Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) available over the counter in accordance with the Pharmaceutical and Health Acts.

Photo screenshot PM Press