Vava’u cocaine accused identified as court hearing postponed to October

They included the three foreigners, named as Ian Robin Cox, 70, a British national, his wife Brenda Cox, 58 and Calvin Manuceau, 25, who are both Americans.

Matangi Tonga Report said these accused all live in Houmelei.

Two Tongan accused were named as Andrew Motuliki from ‘Utulangivaka and Kapeni Tamo’ua of ‘Utungake.

The court case will go to the Supreme Court on October 4.

Police recovered have so far recovered 14 kilograms of washed-up cocaine with an estimated street value of around more than TOP$5 million.

Police previously said 12 people (9 males and 3 females have been arrested to date – 10 in Vava’u and 2 in Tongatapu.)

They are facing criminal charges relating to possession and engaging with others in the supply of illicit drugs.

“Others have been charged for intentionally lying to Police.”

Police also said previously they seized almost 2kg of cocaine from a workshop at Neiafu owned by the Coxes as well as from their rented residence at Houmelei.

As Kaniva News reported previously, cocaine worth more than TOP$4 million has washed up on Hōleva and Ha’alaufuli beaches, before police scoured nearby shores for similar illicit packages.

In 2012, a yacht which washed up in Vava’u seas with a badly decomposed body on board was carrying more than 200kg of cocaine worth up to US$120 million.

Photo file Tonga Police