Vava’u communities undergo renewable energy training

Workshop Coordinator, Inoke Taufa said they aim to strengthen people’s awareness of renewable energy and energy efficiency and to increase energy efficiency at household level.

“Target Groups are women, youths, farmers, and fishermen. We hope to improve community awareness about the government energy policies, TERM targets, existing and ongoing donor funded program of actions and how the community can benefit from them,” he said.

Activities include workshops, a community baseline survey, and developing and implementing the participants' efficient energy plans.

Funded by the 11th European Development Fund, the training will cover all of Vava'u with implementing partner Tonga Trust, the Energy Department, (MEIDECC), Tonga Power Ltd, the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Tonga.

The training, which started on 26 September ends on 9 October.