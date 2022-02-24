Villagers in Tonga still dependent on aid for survival

Kanokupolu is one of the many villages destroyed by the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The United Nations says it is going to be a long term recovery effort for Tonga.

Kanokupolu Trust Spokesperson Lilika Talamai is from the village.

"The houses are gone so the people are living in tents, people are depending on the people who actually have some part of a house, to use their power, also with food and stuff, we have no land, no crops no nothing that is actually left in the village."

In the short conversations Kanokupolu residents have had with family in New Zealand, they have asked for masks and gloves as Tonga combats Covid-19.

The town officer Metui Taukei'aho said people have been using one mask for a whole week.

Photo source Government