Vintage stars and old hamstrings rally for Tonga

Amidst the fun and straining muscles, former Wallaby Digby Ioane’s two tries were a flashback to the dreadlocked highs he always gave Suncorp Stadium.

The 24-15 scoreline in favour of the Tongan Invitational XV over the Vintage Reds was almost the least important part. More than 4000 fans made the effort to get to the ground early to enjoy watching some of their favourites.

Former All Blacks winger Hosea Gear was still silky good at 37 in finishing his try and setting up another, Pat Howard was still trying a grubber kick against the flow of the game at 48, Radike Samo and his afro were still bumping off defenders, Ben Mowen could still throw a slick flick pass.

Stephen Moore will tell you his cross-kick into the arms of Mitchell was perfectly struck. He never tried that trick in 129 Tests. George Smith and Toutai Kefu, two giants of the game, had a run. James Horwill had fined down to flanker size.

“Rocket” Rod Davies still has wheels and scooted over off a clever Nick Frisby pass.

So it went on.

In the match’s lead-up, proud Tongan-Australian Steve Kefu was a strong part of the idea to unite Tongan, Samoan, Fijian and Maoriflavours in a Pacific United “Sipi Tau” or warrior challenge before the kick-off.

What almost went unsaid was a welcome to country of true meaning.

Former Reds and Brumbies speedster Tim Atkinson plays only touch these days with 40-somethings. He swooped on a loose ball and ran it 60m to the tryline. Son Frank, 11, had never seen dad play before. He was rapt.

Reds coach Brad Thorn, one of those locks, was sent on for the final 10 minutes of the first half. He had a run, cleaned out at a few rucks, made a tackle or two and then put on his other cape as Reds boss.

The truth is most of the players would have been happy to start the day with the post-match festivities in the dressing room.

In the end, it was another wonderful show of rugby’s spirit to rally quickly for a great cause. Stuff the bruises and aches.

Over $70,000 has already been raised by the Queensland Rugby community for the Appeal.