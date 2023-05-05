Vital pacemaker clinics to be restarted in Tonga following Covid disruptions

Pasifika Medical Association [PMA] team leader Dr Fiona Riddell says, after disruptions caused by Covid-19, ​the team will be restarting vital pacemaker clinics.

"In 2018 we undertook the first pacemaker operations, however these were only replacements as we knew in advance that Tonga did not have a functioning portable image intensifier at the time, which is the X-Ray required in theatre to guide the placement of the pacemaker leads in the heart.

"We held a clinic in December 2022 and identified patients who needed pacemaker replacements; they were reprogrammed to maximise the battery life until we could return to replace the pacemakers, which is a key purpose for our trip."

PMN News reports the team consists of a Cardiologist, two Cardiac Physiologists, and a Cardiac Nurse, and will be stationed at Vaiola Hospital in Nuku’alofa.

The team will also assess all patients with pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD). They will evaluate 36 known pacemaker and ICD patients in Tonga who require annual check-ups with specialised pacemaker equipment. The team will assess patients referred for a new pacemaker implant and will implant pacemakers into all patients they can within the constraints of their operating time and consumables.

The mission falls under the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS), a contract awarded to PMA, funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), to provide specialist medical services in Fiji, Tuvalu, Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, and Vanuatu.

PMA Chief Executive Debbie Sorensen says this deployment is the first of many under the NZMTS.

"Over the past few months, our team has travelled to the participating nations under the NZMTS and we've been liaising with them around their needs.

“This was a great opportunity to connect around how we can provide specific support under the NZMTS, such as organising visiting medical specialist teams, as the case is with this deployment to Tonga.”

