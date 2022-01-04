Volcanic activity decreases at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai

However, the Geological Services will be closely monitoring the volcano for possible renewed increase in activity.

According to observations of recent satellite images, small volcanic ash plume was detected between 10:20pm and 10:30pm last night.

At 10:20pm the ash plume was detected at altitude 6-7km above sea level (ASL), between 5-8km northeast (NE) of the volcano.

At 10:30pm the ash plume descended to altitude 5km ASL between 8-10km NE of the volcano.

Authorities are advising sailors passing near the volcano to stay 5km away at all times.

An aerial view of the eruption site indicates discolouration of the sea with a significant discharge of volcanic fluids (steam, condensates laden with chemical elements) into the sea and contaminating the seawater.

“It is advised to assume fish in these waters are poisoned or poisonous if consumed.”

“It is safe to reconnect your rainwater harvesting systems at this time,” Tonga Geological Services said in a statement.

