Volcanic activity reportedly ceases at Hunga Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai

The Tonga Geological Services said it has been more than 36 hours since the last report of activity.

“Volcanic activity is considered to have ceased, and the volcano has reverted to its normal, non-eruptive state. Monitoring will continue for 7 days from the last detected activity before declaring total in-active,”TGS said.

There is no risk to the Aviation Sector at this time.

However, sailors passing near the volcano have been advised to stay 5km away at all times.

A warning about poisoning of fish and marine species remains in place.

The Geological Services said there has been a significant discharge of volcanic fluids (steam, condensates laden with chemical elements) into the sea and contaminating the seawater.

The discoloration may last for a month or more.

Photo supplied Tonga Geological Services