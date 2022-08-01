Volcanic eruption forces Tongan thinking about disaster preparedness

The eruption, and subsequent tsunami and ash fall impacted about 85 percent of Tonga’s population, destroyed or damaged more than 600 buildings, and significantly impacted crops.

Paula Ma’u heads up the Tongan Government department that responds to disasters.

He’s stressed the eruption has altered their thinking.

“Most recently of course the unpresented events our country faced in January this year brought our daily disaster risk very much to the foreground,” Mr Ma’u said.

The discussions were part of the Pacific response to disaster displacement project.

The aim of the workshops was the formation of government policy around disaster management.

“[Tonga is] one of the most vulnerable and exposed countries in the world from natural disasters.”

“Today, Tongan families impacted by that disaster are facing the realities of displacement, especially where it is unplanned but there has been little time to prepare,” Mr Ma’u said.

Around 1500 people were displaced across Tonga and the outer islands as a result of the volcanic eruption.

Photo file ADF Caption: Devastation on Atata Island in Tonga caused by the January 2022 volcanic eruption and tsunami