Wallabies great Toutai Kefu reveals scary details about home invasion

The 47-year-old, was at home in the early hours of August 16 when three people broke into his family home in Coorparoo, Brisbane.

Police charged four teenage boys with attempted murder and other offences, alleging they carried out the attack with an axe, a knife and a machete injuring Kefu's wife, son and daughter.

"There was blood everywhere at this stage, it was unbelievable," Kefu told the Please Explain podcast this week. "The police that came in could not believe the crime scene."

The former Wallabies No.8, who played 60 tests, revealed he jumped down two flights of stairs when he heard his wife scream.

"I've heard the scream and I've got up, ran out of our bed, I've actually jumped over the balcony from the second floor down to the first floor, where the front door is... I broke two bones in my foot, I didn't find out until later in the week," Kefu says. "I've landed, I've run in and seen them and my wife was just back-pedalling.

"One had a sickle, a kind of a bent machete, and the other guy had a little knife.

"We walked back past the front door, we said, 'There's the front door, cut your losses boys, go.' They were young kids, I was shocked to see how young they were.

"The bigger kids kept lunging at us and we kept ducking away. He lunged and got Rach on her arm.

"I had a knife, I put the knife down and I grabbed a stool and basically charged them and then we wrestled. My son [Joshua] has come down, we wrestled with one each."

The effects of the incident still plague the current Tonga coach, who said he and his family still struggle to sleep. The kind nature of Kefu shone through during the attack with the Wallabies great revealing he couldn't bring himself to use a knife as the offenders were just "kids".

"They're kids," he says. "They were both 15, there was a 13-year-old in the car. I've got a 15-year-old and I've got a 13-year-old at home at the moment.

"When I put the knife down I thought 'I can't possibly stab these kids, I can't do that.' They were so small, I thought, 'Well look at me and Josh, we could overrun these guys.'

"We didn't think we'd get that cut up.

"But no one died, we're still alive. Those kids - they've been brought up differently… I feel sorry for them.

"They're not going to have the same life my kids are going to have. We should pray for them."