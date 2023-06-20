Western Pacific Gynecological Oncology Liaison sends team to Tonga

This was part of the NZ Medical Treatment Scheme.

Liaison Chair and Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) member, Dr Michael Burling, said their visit to Tonga was to assess the current level of care provided to women with gynaecological cancers in the region.

He said they would be working closely with the national health staff in Tonga to identify areas where they can provide support through education and surgical training .

Dr Burling said another objective of the visit is to explore areas of research where they can contribute and facilitate advancements in gynecologic oncology.