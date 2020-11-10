WHO Director General’s Award Tonga Health Minister and Tongan Nurses Choir

The award was announced at the opening session of the resumed 73rd World Health Assembly.

The citation acknowledged the Minister and the choir who “lifted our spirits and touched our hearts”, through their video performance at the opening of the Assembly, to mark the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

2020, as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife has been a critical year for millions of nurses and midwives.

The COVID 19 pandemic has exposed the underlying issues within healthcare systems, including shortages of nurses and midwives.

Many nurses and midwives have suffered and even died.

The Director- General also bestowed the WHO Director-General’s Health Leaders Award for outstanding leadership in global health to Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al-Hussein of Jordan (HRH) for her “dedication and service to health and humanity” and her “tireless support over six decades for nurses and midwives”.

Photo supplied