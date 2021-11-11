Women shave heads in support of Tonga election candidate

One of the undated video clips which has been widely circulated on social media, features a man shaving off a woman’s hair according to Kaniva News.

A caption under a profile photo on Facebook by the name Losaline Fehoko Pakalani Matauvave, said:

“Just for you brother Paula Piveni Piukala”.

Another woman by the Facebook name known as Brian O’Driscoll Jr has her profile photo with her hair being shaved off.

Piukala, was the PTOA People’s Board party candidate.

Meanwhile, two candidates have pulled out of the election candidate list.

‘Ālani Ramsy declared yesterday he withdrew to support MP Sēmisi Fakahau who was running for Tongatapu 8.

Ramsy was a candidate for the PTOA People’s Board party for Tongatapu 8 while Fakahau was a member of the PTOA Core Team led by MP Sēmisi Sika.

Lawyer Sione Fonua who was running for the People’s Board party withdrew previously.

That brings down the number of candidates being registered for the General Election on November 18 from 75 to 73.

Over 64,000 voters are expected to cast their votes in the election.

Photo source Facebook/Kaniva News Caption Profile photo on Losaline Fehoko Pakalani Matauvave Facebook.